CDC and FDA recommend not eating romaine lettuce after possible E. coli contamination

SALT LAKE CITY – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended that people not eat bagged and chopped romaine lettuce after a possible E. coli contamination.

According to a CDC statement, “Information collected to date indicates that chopped romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Arizona growing region could be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 and could make people sick.”

35 cases were reported in 11 states due to the contamination, resulting in 22 hospitalizations. None of the reported cases have been in Utah, although eight cases were in Idaho.

No recall has been issued at this time.

“Consumers anywhere in the United States who have store-bought chopped romaine lettuce at home, including salads and salad mixes containing chopped romaine lettuce, should not eat it and should throw it away, even if some of it was eaten and no one has gotten sick,” the CDC advised. “If you do not know if the lettuce is romaine, do not eat it and throw it away.”