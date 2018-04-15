× Two booked for assault, kidnapping after police say woman lured Utah man with promise of intimacy

SOUTHERN UTAH — Two people are in jail facing charges that include aggravated assault and kidnapping after they allegedly lured a man into a remote area, assaulted him and robbed him.

According to a press release from Washington County Sheriff’s Office, things began Saturday night when a 40-year-old St. George resident was invited to an unincorporated area of Washington County known as “Turkey Farm Road” by a female acquaintance.

Police say the victim “believed the encounter was for the purpose of engaging in intimate relations” and drove to the area along with another acquaintance.

After the victim got into another car with 20-year-old Sasha Davis, police say 21-year-old Kade Robert Shearer emerged from his hiding place in the vehicle’s trunk and attacked the victim with a hammer.

The victim told police that as Shearer attacked him with the hammer, Davis used a stun gun on him and tried to tie him up with rope.

The suspects ultimately fled the area in a black passenger car owned by the acquaintance who accompanied the victim to the area. After the suspects fled, the acquaintance drove the victim to a hospital, where police interviewed him and observed injuries consistent with his account of the attack.

Police put out an attempt to locate around 8 a.m. Sunday, and the black passenger car was found unoccupied off of Bench Road in Iron County. Around noon police located both suspects inside a residence in Cedar City, and the pair was arrested with the assistance of a K9. Both suspects were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries prior to being booked into jail.

Police believe the suspects took the victim’s wallet as well his cell phone in order to prevent him from notifying police about the attack, and they may have used the man’s stolen credit cards to make purchases in Cedar City. Police say they believe the attack was likely pre-meditated.

Both Davis and Shearer were booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility on a $50,000 cash-only bail. They are each facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, threats against life, and tampering with evidence.