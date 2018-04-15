× Thunder beat Jazz 116-108 in Game 1

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Despite a strong opening in Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs for the Utah Jazz, the Oklahoma City Thunder came away with the win Sunday.

The Jazz jumped ahead 16-4 in the first quarter of the game, but the Thunder tied the game at 25 by the end of the quarter and led 54-48 at halftime.

While the Jazz would narrow the lead to as little as six in the waning minutes of Game 1, the Thunder took the game 116-108.

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz in scoring despite briefly leaving the court with a limp late in the game. The rookie scored 27 points with 3 assists and 10 rebounds. Rudy Gobert added 14 points while Jae Crowder, Joe Ingles and Ricky Rubio each pitched in 13 points apiece.

Paul George led the Thunder with 36 points, including going 8-11 from three-point range. Russell Westbrook contributed 29 points for OKC along with 8 assists and 13 rebounds.

The Utah Jazz will take on Oklahoma City again on Wednesday in Game 2, which is scheduled for 6 pm. MDT.