Three homes, one church evacuated due to gas leak in Bountiful

UPDATE: South Davis Metro Fire stated as of 3:07 p.m. that Dominion Energy has stopped the gas leak.

As of just before 4 p.m. they stated that west bound lanes of 1500 South are open with a detour while eastbound lanes will be closed for gas line and water line repairs.

Dominion Energy is working with homeowners to get them back into their residences.

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Three homes and a church in Bountiful have been evacuated due to a gas leak Sunday after crews working on a water main nicked a gas line.

The leak is in the area of 1500 South and 75 East, according to South Davis Metro Fire. 1500 South is closed between 50 West and Orchard Drive.

Chief Jeff Bassett said the leak occurred around 2 p.m. and three homes and one church have been evacuated.

Bassett said there was a water main break in the area, and crews making repairs on that water main “nicked” the gas line.

Bassett said they are working on shutting off the gas, and crews from Dominion Energy are on scene to make repairs.