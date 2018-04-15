Southern Utah man arrested after burglary turns into aggravated arson

CEDAR CITY – Iron County Sheriffs responded to a strange turn of events Saturday night, after what started as a burglary turned into a case of aggravated arson.

Deputies received the report of a burglary in progress around 11:35 p.m., where residents say 49-year-old Michael Cross was in their backyard and “removing items from a shed.”

Before law enforcement even arrived the homeowners managed a citizen’s arrest and deputies say they were able to apprehend Cross without incident.

Where things get a little stranger is, a little while after Cross was handed over to the deputies, a fire was reported across the street.

Around 12:06 a.m. deputies and fire crews arrived at the blaze, however, they found the home completely engulfed.

Fortunately, the home was unoccupied at the time and no one was injured.

According to the Iron County Sheriff’s office, they believe the two events are related and the fire is still under investigation.

Where Cross was originally booked on counts of burglary and theft, law enforcement later added aggravated arson to his charges.

The Iron County Sheriff’s office says more details will be released when they become available.