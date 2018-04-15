3 Questions with Bob Evans: Former Jazz Center Mark Eaton on the keys to success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- With the Utah Jazz in the playoffs, it’s an exciting time for fans.

Professional basketball has plenty of life lessons, and none of them have been lost on former Utah Jazz Center Mark Eaton.

Eaton stayed in Utah after retiring from basketball and has entered the restaurant business, become a corporate speaker, and authored a new book titled "The Four Commitments of a Winning Team".

Recently Eaton joined Bob Evans for 3 Questions:

You talk about the keys to your success as a Jazz team back in your era. Can you take those same principles of success, that you used back in that era, and apply it to an NBA team, namely the Utah Jazz, now? Would they work? When do you think the Jazz are going to win a title? Can we peel back the curtain personally for just a moment? At 7-feet, 4-inches tall you are noticed everywhere you go. Is there such a thing as being inconspicuous at that height, and what is life like for you?

See the video below for the extended interview with Mark Eaton: