Two juveniles taken to hospitals after ATV crash near Salina

SALINA, Utah — Two juveniles were injured in an ATV accident at the Monkey Trail riding area east of Salina.

According to a post from Salina City Police made Saturday, two 12-year-olds were riding an ATV without helmets or other riding gear.

Police say the ATV rolled on top of both juveniles. One patient was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City while the other was taken to a nearby hospital. The exact condition of the juveniles is unknown.

“Everyone, for the Love of your family, friends and this small town, PLEASE always wear a helmet and other protective gear while riding,” Salina City Police stated.