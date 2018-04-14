× Sandy Police find man dead in car parked outside vacant business

SANDY, Utah — A Sandy Police officer found a man dead inside a vehicle while on patrol Saturday.

Sgt. Jason Nielson of Sandy PD says an officer on patrol near 10400 South 1300 East around 2:25 p.m. saw a car in the parking lot of a vacant 24 Hour Fitness.

The officer approached the vehicle and observed an adult male deceased inside. The dead man was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Nielsen said the deceased will be taken to a medical examiner for an autopsy.

The identity of the deceased has not been released and at this time there are no details regarding the cause and manner of death. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.