Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash that sent him through rear window of SUV on I-15

ST. GEORGE, UTAH — A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash that threw him through the rear-window of an SUV on I-15 in Washington County early Friday morning.

St. George News reports the crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. Friday on northbound I-15 near exit 13 in Washington City, and when crews arrived they found the motorcycle’s operator stuck halfway through the rear window of an SUV.

The motorcyclist was unconscious when crews arrived and was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the SUV said he saw what appeared to be a motorcycle approaching him from behind just prior to the impact. Troopers say the SUV was traveling the speed limit of 70 mph and the motorcycle was going faster than the SUV.

