Man arrested after high speed chase from West Bountiful to Salt Lake City

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A man was arrested Friday after leading police on a chase that began in West Bountiful and ended in Salt Lake City.

According to a statement of probable cause, things began on I-15 near 500 South in West Bountiful Friday night when a trooper spotted a vehicle going about 115 mph.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop but says the driver continued on at more than 100 mph while making erratic lane changes. The driver pulled off I-15 in Farmington but eventually returned to I-15 and drove southbound at high speeds as the officer followed with lights and sirens activated.

The driver pulled off I-15 at Parrish Lane, drove into a Maverik parking lot and drove between the gas pump stalls before getting back on I-15. The driver next exited at Center Street in North Salt Lake, where the trooper terminated the pursuit.

Police followed the vehicle’s progress on traffic cameras, and the trooper resumed the chase at I-15 near the US-89 on-ramp. The trooper followed the driver to a parking lot off Redwood Road in Salt Lake City, where the man tried to flee again but was stopped by the trooper’s vehicle.

Police arrested the driver, identified as 22-year-old Bryan Alexander Grace. Police say Grace has a denied driver’s license due to a medical requirement.

Grace was booked on charges that include speeding, reckless driving, failure to stop at the command of police, driving on a denied license, improper use of transporter plate, and a tail light violation.

Police say they contacted the dealership associated with the transporter plate on Grace’s vehicle and were told the dealership gave the man the vehicle while his recently purchased SUV was back in for repairs.