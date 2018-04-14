Four teenagers on the run after escaping from a Lincoln County youth center

LINCOLN COUNTY – Nevada Sheriffs are searching four teens after they say the boys escaped from the Caliente Youth Center.

Deputies say five originally escaped on Friday night, but they have apprehended one of them.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is urging residents to lock their vehicles and homes as the search continues.

The suspects on the run are described as:

1 Black Male, 16 yr old, 130 lbs, 5’6, brown eyes and hair;

1 Black Male, 15 yrs old, 130 lbs, 5’6, brown eyes, brown hair;

1 Black Male, 16 yrs old, 140 lbs, 5’10, brown eyes, black hair;

1 Black Male, 14 yrs old, 145 lbs, 5’8, brown eyes, brown hair.

1 with no shirt on, all are wearing light colored sweatpants no shoes, just slippers.

If seen, contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 775-962-5151.