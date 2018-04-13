Welcome the warmer weather with a nature walk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Though it may not seem so right now, Utah is approaching summer and warmer weather pretty quickly. What better way to embrace the sun and outdoors than with a nature walk.

The Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter holds nature walks every Saturday morning at 8:30 am. For just $10 per person or even free for members and kids 6 and under, you can enjoy all of the gorgeous serenity that a nature walk offers.

Little Naturalist is a program perfect for three to five-year-olds who are curious about animals, their habitats, the environment and exploring nature. Twice a month throughout May, your child can go and enjoy this program on a Monday morning from 10 am to 11 am that only costs $2 per participant.

Celebrate Earth Day with the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter for a day of fun-filled, earth-loving activities for Earth Day 2018. On Sunday, April 22 you can enjoy this event for free from 10 am to 4 pm. They will be partnering with other local organizations to provide an exciting assortment of activities like family hikes, recycling service projects, tree-loving and green energy displays.

For more information, visit www.swanerecocenter.org