Welcome the warmer weather with a nature walk

Though it may not seem so right now, Utah is approaching summer and warmer weather pretty quickly. What better way to embrace the sun and outdoors than with a nature walk.
The Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter holds nature walks every Saturday morning at 8:30 am. For just $10 per person or even free for members and kids 6 and under, you can enjoy all of the gorgeous serenity that a nature walk offers.
Little Naturalist is a program perfect for three to five-year-olds who are curious about animals, their habitats, the environment and exploring nature. Twice a month throughout May, your child can go and enjoy this program on a Monday morning from 10 am to 11 am that only costs $2 per participant.
Celebrate Earth Day with the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter for a day of fun-filled, earth-loving activities for Earth Day 2018. On Sunday, April 22 you can enjoy this event for free from 10 am to 4 pm. They will be partnering with other local organizations to provide an exciting assortment of activities like family hikes, recycling service projects, tree-loving and green energy displays.
For more information, visit www.swanerecocenter.org