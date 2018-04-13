Wanted with Scott McKane: theft, fraud and counterfeiting cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On this week's Wanted With Scott McKane, suspects from all over Northern Utah are wanted for a variety of crimes. Police released surveillance stills of alleged suspects but requested the public's help in identifying them.

Logan police released surveillance stills of a man and woman, who were accused of passing counterfeit $100 bills at a retail store. The suspects allegedly used four counterfeit bills to make a purchase and stole $250 worth of merchandise from the same retailer. The manager of the store stated they remembered that the male suspect had mostly black and grey tattoos covering his body. The female suspect reportedly had a tattoo on her left shoulder blade. Anyone with information on the two suspects is asked to contact the Logan City Police Department at 435-716-9475.

Orem police released photos of a suspect who attempted to steal what they called "an abundant amount of gel pens" from a local Hobby Lobby. The gel pens were recovered, but police said the suspect managed to get away. Anyone with identifying information on the suspect can contact (801) 229-7070.

The Provo Police Department requested the public's help in identifying a man accused of retail theft. The suspect can be seen exiting the store, wearing a light-colored baseball cap and a red jacket. Anyone with information on the suspect can contact the Provo Police department at (801) 852-6210.

Bountiful police asked for help identifying a suspect accused of credit card fraud. The suspect appeared to be an African American male, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, light-colored pants, black shoes, and a black baseball cap. Police said the suspect may have cloned a credit card, as the victim of the theft did not report their card lost or stolen. Anyone with information on the suspect can contact (801) 298-6000.