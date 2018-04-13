Teacher’s amazing dry-erase drawings get students excited for school

PAOLA, Kan. - It can be hard to get your kids excited to go to school, but a Kansas teacher is using markers, a dry erase board and her talents to get kids excited about learning.
DeAnna Morgan has taught art at Paola High School for the past two years, and she draws on her dry erase board to get her kids excited about learning. She also found it helps her connect with them and inspire them in their own art.
She takes requests from the entire school and tries to do an original drawing every single day. You can see more of her drawings on her Instagram account.
"It will be bold! Dramatic! Heroic!" Edna Mode is sass goals for sure. I love her honesty and passion for making super suits- but darling, NO CAPES!! If you were a "super" what would your logo look like? #whiteboard #whiteboardart #morgansadvisorycrew #highschool #freshmen #arted #arteducation #arteducator #artteacher #artteachers #artteachersofinstagram #teacher #teachers #teachersofinsta #teachersofig #teachersofinstagram #teachergram #teachersfollowteachers #theincredibles #ednamode #supersuit #superhero #designyourown #disney #pixar #mrincredible
I can usually get pretty close on whiteboard drawings. Today, was awful. Michael J. Fox suffered greatly by my hand. Everything was finished but his face nearly all day, I just couldn't find the time and- truth be told, I redrew it over 7 times. *sigh* As they say, "Ain't no tired like Friday teacher tired." So Today was Back to the Future Friday, if you could go forward or backward in time where would you go and why? (I would go back to my plan period this morning and drink less coffee and focus more on getting this drawing right...) #whiteboard #whiteboardart #morgansadvisorycrew #highschool #freshmen #arteducation #arted #iteach #iteachtoo #iteachart #artteacher #artteacherlife #artteachersofinstagram #teacherlife #teachersofig #teachersofinstagram #teachersfollowteachers #backtothefuture #martymcfly #marty #mcfly #thisisheavydoc #michaeljfox #docbrown #roadswhereweregoingwedontneedroads
One of my professional goals this school year was to submerse myself in other teacher’s classrooms to see how they do things. I love observing new rooms, management styles, and “stealing” lesson plans that make the field fun! So Choi from Leawood Middle is an incredible educator! Very fortunate that Joe and I could visit her world yesterday! (I couldn’t NOT draw on a blank whiteboard while I was there... 😉) #artteacher #arteducator #artteachers #artteachersofinstagram #arted #arteducation #artteacherlife #artteachersrock #lovemyjob #professionaldevelopment #pd #teacherlife #inspiredteaching #artlife
I. Adore. Macklemore. On my plan time you can find me dancing around my classroom and jamming to his albums as loud as my speakers can play! I can’t wait to see him when he comes to KC!! Today was Thrift Shop Thursday! So, you wanna pop some tags? There’s $20.00 in your pocket... whatcha buyin’ in the thrift shop? #whiteboard #whiteboardart #morgansadvisorycrew #highschool #freshmen #arted #arteducation #arteducator #artteacher #artteachers #artteachersofinstagram #teacher #teachers #teachersofinsta #teachersofig #teachersofinstagram #teachergram #teachersfollowteachers #macklemore #benhaggerty #thriftshop #thrifting #thriftfinds #macklemorethriftshop #macklemoreandryanlewis #stunna #myfavorite #myjam @macklemore
Mike mike mike mike mike... Guess what day it is, Mike?! Hump Dayyyyy!! Whoop whoop!! We're happier than camels on this Wednesday! What is your favorite day of the year? #whiteboard #whiteboardart #morgansadvisorycrew #highschool #freshmen #artteacher #artteacherlife #artteachersofinstagram #education #teacherlife #teachersofinstagram #teachersofig #instateacher #arteducation #humpday #wednesday #humpdayhumor #humpdaycamel #geicocamel #commercial #camel
Today the Advisory Crew Spotlight was on Chad! I've watched Chad grow into an amazing young man. He used to make silly faces at me across the church during sermon when he was a tyke, we've worked countless VBS weeks through the years, and I had the pleasure of having him as a senior in my Advisory. He comes from a wonderful family that I adore. Best of luck to you in your future, Sweet Boy! :) My littles have recently fallen in love with "The Real Ghostbusters" on @netflix- and I'm perfectly okay with it! This was one of my favs when I was a kid. I forgot how grossly fantastic Slimer was! Today was Wicked Habit Wednesday, what is a gross or bad habit you need to kick before you're in the real world? #WhiteBoard #WhiteBoardArt #MorgansAdvisoryCrew #Education #HighSchool #ITeach #ITeachArt #ArtTeacher #ArtTeacherLife #ArtTeachersOfInstagram #TeacherLife #teachersofig #TeachersOfInstagram #TeachersFollowTeachers #SeniorSpotlight #SeniorFeature #Seniors2017 #Ghostbusters #Slimer #TheRealGhostBusters #Gross #BadHabit #KickTheHabit #RealWorld #AdultLife #graduationiscoming @ghostbusters
It's the last. Full. Week. Of. School. We're in the home stretch, folks, and of course I had to create a Royals feature with Hosmer! What do you have to finish up on this semester? #whiteboard #whiteboardart #morgansadvisorycrew #highschool #education #arteducation #iteach #iteachart #artteacher #artteacherlife #artteachersofinstagram #arted #teacherlife #teachersofig #teachersofinstagram #teachersfollowteachers #royals #kansascityroyals #kcroyals #erichosmer #hosmer #raisedroyal @hosmer305 @kcroyals
Rawwwwrrrrrr!!! Today was Ferocious Friday! What do you think is the most FEROCIOUS beast to have ever walked the Earth? (I love that Austen wrote, “Morgan without coffee” 😂) #whiteboard #whiteboardart #morgansadvisorycrew #highschool #freshmen #arted #arteducation #arteducator #artteacher #artteachers #artteachersofinstagram #teacher #teachers #teachersofinsta #teachersofig #teachersofinstagram #teachergram #teachersfollowteachers #velociraptor #raptor #raptors #jurassic #jurassicpark #jurassicworld #dinosaur #dinosaurs #rawr