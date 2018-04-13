Start dressing to the nines in your own custom-made suit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Guys, it's time to spring clean your closet. Whether you're looking to spruce up your style, or if your significant other wants you to update your wardrobe, True Gentleman Supply Co. has all the answers you're looking for.

True Gentleman Supply Co. is changing the way we think about men's fashion. Say goodbye to plain gray, blue and tan suits. With the comfort of a custom-made suit paired with the latest color and pattern trends available, you don't have to choose between comfort and style anymore.

Rock a plaid suit with a t-shirt like their haberdasher Grant Nielsen or dominate a room in a pink suit and tie like True Gentleman's owner, Trapper Roderick. From young to old, casual to dressy, they've got something for everyone. Stop by True Gentleman Supply Co. to get fitted for your own custom suit.

For more, visit www.truegentlemansupply.com.