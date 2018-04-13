Police, loved ones ask for new tips 3 years after Elizabeth Salgado’s disappearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROVO, Utah — Provo Police and those close to Elizabeth Salgado are asking anyone with potential leads in her disappearance to come forward.

Salgado was last seen three years ago, as she left her class at the Nomen Global Language Center. Somewhere along the 18-block walk back to her apartment, Salgado vanished. She had been living in Provo for only three weeks before she disappeared.

"I want you to know that this is not a closed case. This is definitely an ongoing investigation, and every tip that we do receive and lead, we follow up on," said Sgt. Nisha King, Provo Police Department, in a news conference on Friday. "We do still suspect that someone may have information or know something. We hope that someone with actual knowledge of Elizabeth's whereabouts will come forward."

At a news conference Friday morning, Rosemberg Salgado, Elizabeth's uncle, pleaded for help in locating his niece.

"Please share it in all your social media, everywhere you go. We ask you to please treat this case like she was your own family member," Rosemberg Salgado said. "If Elizabeth Elena was your niece, you will want the whole world to help you look for her."

Mackey Smith, a friend of Elizabeth's, also asked for the public's help in renewing awareness of the case.

"She was just so nice. There's not a single negative thing I think you could say about her. She had a heart of gold," Smith said. "I know that if we just share the word a little bit more, eventually, we never know what little thing we share can actually touch somebody's heart and inspire them to come forward and to say something - to say what they saw."

Anyone with information that may help detectives get closer to finding Elizabeth is urged to call Provo Police at 801-852-6210.