× Layton man found with nearly 40K child porn files, police say

LAYTON, Utah — A Layton man is facing several felony charges after police found him in possession of nearly 40,000 files depicting child pornography, according to police.

Anthony Allen Chatelain, 49, faces eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor – a second-degree felony – after Layton Police and members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a warrant at his home on Thursday.

A Layton detective and a special agent with Utah Attorney General’s Office both investigated Chatelain and discovered child pornography being downloaded at an IP address connected to Chatelain, a statement of probable cause said.

As police and agents served the search warrant, Chatelain admitted to downloading and possessing child pornography, the statement said.

“Anthony admitted to being highly addicted to child pornography and downloads it daily,” the probable cause statement said.