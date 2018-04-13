How you and your teen can get involved in the 17th Comcast Cares Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Local middle school students are skipping the Saturday snooze button and instead opting to get their creative juices flowing at a day-long Comcast Cares STEM Workshop Day.

Through a partnership with Comcast, We Are Makers and Salt Lake Education Foundation, students attending four Salt Lake School District Middle Schools will participate in the day-long STEM workshop aimed at giving students the skills they need to bring their ideas to life. The workshop encourages making, tinkering, inventing and building through STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education.

About 100 students and their parents will rotate through four hands-on STEM stations including drone piloting, full immersion virtual reality, 3D design and print, and robotics. Each workshop was designed to gradually introduce students to STEM in the hope that students will start to see STEM professions as a potential career choice.

This volunteer effort is part of the 17th 'Comcast Cares Day,' the largest single-day corporate volunteer effort in the United States. in Utah, nearly 7,000 Comcast employees, their families and friends will join forces to Make Change Happen throughout the state. Members of the community are invited to participate but must register at www.comcastinthecommunity.com.

The STEM Workshop day is on Saturday, April 21 at Northwest Middle School on 1720 North 17000 West in Salt Lake City. The schedule for the day is: