Hearts 4 Paws: Tobby the Chihuahua

Meet Tobby, a 9-month-old, 4-pound little teacup Chihuahua. He has beautiful gray-brown and white markings. Some of his hair is longer so he'll shed some. This little guy is a little shy at first, but once you give him a few minutes he'll warm right up to you.

He will use the potty pad or go in-and-out of a doggy door so he is well potty trained. He's great with cats and other dogs, but hates wearing clothes. He's a sweet little man who's already neutered, microchipped and ready to find his home. His adoption fee is $300,

As small as they are, they can slip out of the smallest gap between fences or can break a leg if they jump from a high enough area. They can even be injured if they're too roughly played with by other pets or children, so please be experienced in teacups and what's required to keep them safe and secure. Teacup Chihuahua's truly are purse dogs and can fit quite easily in a small handbag and make a great support animal.

Anyone interested can go to www.hearts4paws.org and fill out an application.