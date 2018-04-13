× Grilled potato salad with lemon herb vinaigrette and pickled shallots

Ingredients:

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons sugar

salt and pepper, to taste

1 shallot, sliced thin

2 pounds small yellow or red-skinned new potatoes

Kosher salt

2 tablespoons minced fresh oregano, divided

2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley leaves, divided

4 medium cloves garlic, minced, divided

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided

Freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup thinly sliced scallions (about 4 whole scallions)

2 tablespoons whole grain mustard

2 teaspoons honey

2 whole lemons

3 ounces feta cheese

5 ounces Arugula

Combine vinegar, sugar, and pinch salt, stirring until sugar dissolves. Add shallots and stir to combine. Cover and let cool completely, about 30 minutes. The longer these have to sit, the better they taste.

Place potatoes in a large pot and cover with cold water. Season generously with salt and bring to a boil over high heat. Simmer until potatoes are tender but not falling apart, about 5 minutes. Drain potatoes transfer to a rimmed baking sheet to allow excess moisture to evaporate.

When potatoes are cool, split each one in half and transfer to a large bowl. Add half of oregano, half of parsley, half of garlic, and half of olive oil. Season to taste with salt and pepper and toss roughly. We want their surfaces to be roughed up (to build a layer of starch, which creates extra crispiness).

Combine remaining oregano, parsley, olive oil, garlic, scallions, mustard, and honey in a large bowl.

Preheat your grill on high heat for 10-15 minutes. Place potatoes cut-side-down over direct heat and cook, turning occasionally, until well-browned and crisp on both sides, 5 to 8 minutes total. Put potatoes in the bowl with the olive oil and herb mixture as they finish cooking.

Split lemons in half and place cut-side-down directly over heat. Grill until well browned, about 5 minutes. Squeeze grilled lemons into bowl with potatoes. Toss potatoes to thoroughly coat in fresh herb, olive oil, mustard, and lemon juice mixture. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Add pickled shallots, cheese, and arugula. Serve immediately.