Actor Will Ferrell released from hospital after rollover crash in California

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. – Actor Will Ferrell was injured in a rollover car crash in Mission Viejo, California, Thursday night, CNN reported.

The crash happened at about 11 p.m. PT in Orange County when he was heading home from an event in San Diego, TMZ reported.

A car sideswiped the SUV he was in, causing it to spin and then roll.

Ferrell and two others went to the hospital after the crash.

The actor was not seriously injured and has since been released from the hospital, TMZ reported.

TMZ said it was told drugs and alcohol did not play a part in the crash.