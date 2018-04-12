× Washington City approves annexation proposal for Long Valley area

WASHINGTON CITY – An application to annex Long Valley into Washington City was unanimously approved by the City Council Wednesday evening. The approval begins the application process that would add 1,524 acres along the Southern Corridor into the city, St. George News reports.

The annexation was proposed by Brennan Holdings LLC, which owns 605 acres within the Long Valley suburb. As the group owns over a third of the property within the proposed area, state law allows it to submit the application for the wider area, said Jim Raines, who represented Brennan Holdings at the council meeting.

The largest property owner within the area is the Bureau of Land Management, holding 753 acres. However, public lands aren’t necessarily counted in annexations under state law. The BLM itself is neutral on annexation, Raines said.

