Utah Royals FC Women’s Professional Soccer Team prepares for their first game

There's a new team that's taking Salt Lake by storm. The Utah Royals FC is Utah's women's professional soccer team and they're getting ready to have their first home game coming up April 14 versus the Chicago Red Stars.

Trey Fitzgerald, Vice President of Utah Royals FC, notices how Utahan's have been super supportive and welcoming of their local soccer teams. It's also amazing the influence that these hard-working women have on young soccer players and fans.

Make sure to catch The Utah Royals FC first home game April 14th at the Rio Tinto Stadium at 1:30 pm.

Visit www.rsl.com/utahroyalsfc to buy tickets or check the schedule.