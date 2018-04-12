Utah Adventure: Hiking essentials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer is right around the corner and that means many Utahan's are just itching to get back outside to explore Utah's trails and recreation areas.

However, not everyone is an experienced outdoorsman so Tiffany Swaner from Utah State Parks has some hiking essentials you should always remember to bring with you before heading outside.

Appropriate footwear Navigation (maps, GPS, compass) Sun protection Insulation and layers Nutrition First-Aid supplies Lighting Fire starters Knife or multi-tools Hydration Have fun!

Visit www.stateparks.utah.gov for more!