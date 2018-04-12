Utah Adventure: Hiking essentials

Summer is right around the corner and that means many Utahan's are just itching to get back outside to explore Utah's trails and recreation areas.
However, not everyone is an experienced outdoorsman so Tiffany Swaner from Utah State Parks has some hiking essentials you should always remember to bring with you before heading outside.
- Appropriate footwear
- Navigation (maps, GPS, compass)
- Sun protection
- Insulation and layers
- Nutrition
- First-Aid supplies
- Lighting
- Fire starters
- Knife or multi-tools
- Hydration
- Have fun!
Visit www.stateparks.utah.gov for more!