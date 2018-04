MAGNA, Utah – The Granite School District said two of its schools in Magna are sheltering in place while police search for a suspect nearby.

The district said there is no direct threat to students at Matheson Junior High and Elk Run Elementary.

The schools were told to shelter-in-place as a precaution.

Classes are proceeding as scheduled.

Visitors are not allowed on either campus until the order is lifted.

Patron Message: @MathesonJrHigh and @ElkRunElem have been placed on a shelter in place protocol by law enforcement as they attempt to locate a suspect in the area. There is no direct threat to students, and the protocols are strictly precautionary to ensure student safety. — Granite School Dist. (@GraniteSchools) April 12, 2018

School is proceeding as normal inside both schools. However, visitors will not be allowed on either campus until the protocols are lifted by law enforcement. If you have any questions, please contact either school:

Matherson: 385.646.5290

Elk Run: 385.646.4786 — Granite School Dist. (@GraniteSchools) April 12, 2018