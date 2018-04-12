× Traffic restrictions lifted after bomb threat in Salt Lake City

UPDATE: Salt Lake City Police confirmed as of 2:40 p.m. that they have cleared the scene and traffic restrictions in the area have ended.

Police and fire units searched the area and didn’t find anything explosive.

Previous story continues below:

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police are restricting foot and vehicle traffic on 500 West between 200 and 300 South Thursday afternoon due to a bomb threat.

Det. Roper of Salt Lake City Police said the restrictions are due to a bomb threat phoned in regarding the Road Home shelter. Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident shortly after 2 p.m.

Police said while vehicle and pedestrian traffic is restricted in the area, at this time there are no evacuations in connection with the threat.

Further details about the threat were not immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.

The incident is at least the second bomb threat in Utah Thursday, as the Ogden District Courthouse was evacuated due to a bomb threat for the second time this month.