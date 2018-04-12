Steak and Tomato Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

3 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons molasses

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 tablespoons honey

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 lb. flank steak

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

4 cups lettuce, any kind

2 large tomatoes or 4 Roma tomatoes, chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2 teaspoons sugar

1 garlic clove, grated

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1/3 cup olive oil

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a medium bowl, mix together the first 8 ingredients through red pepper flakes with salt and pepper. Set aside.

Bring a skillet or grill up to medium-high heat. Add vegetable oil to skillet or oil grill grates. Season steak with salt and pepper on each side. Two minutes before the steak is cooked to the desired doneness, generously brush each side with the molasses mixture. Cook for one more minute on each side. Let rest for 5 minutes. Cut into thin slices.

In a large serving bowl, mix together the lettuce, tomatoes and celery. In a small bowl, whisk together the red wine vinegar, sugar, garlic, mustard, olive oil, salt and pepper.

Pour desired amount of dressing over the salad mixture. Toss well. To serve, place some of the salad on each plate. Top with some of the slices of steak. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council