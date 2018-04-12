× SR 39 in Ogden Canyon closed due to downed power line

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — State Route 39 in Ogden Canyon is closed Thursday due to a downed power line, and drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route.

Sgt. Christopher Ryan with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said there was a crash that caused a power pole to fall across all lanes of traffic in Ogden Canyon.

While there were no injuries reported in connection with the crash, Rocky Mountain Power says the road will be closed until about 10 p.m. Thursday as crews make repairs.

No details about the cause of the accident were immediately available.