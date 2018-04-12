Rep. Lynn Hemingway won’t seek re-election to Utah State Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Lynn Hemingway, D-Millcreek, is dropping his re-election bid.

In an announcement released through the House Minority Caucus, Rep. Hemingway said his wife continues to be in a fragile medical condition so he has opted to drop out of the race.

His wife suffered “an unexpected health decline while visiting family in New York at the beginning of the year. Because of the immediate risk to her health, she underwent a series of major surgeries before and during the 2018 legislative session which prevented Rep. Hemingway from returning to Utah to attend the session,” the House Minority Caucus said in a statement.

“Serving my constituents in District 40 has been an absolute privilege for these many years,” Rep. Hemingway said in the statement. “Life is always unpredictable, and sometimes we have to make difficult decisions. I appreciate all the support and understanding shown to me by my colleagues and my constituents during this challenging time.”

It’s the second time Rep. Hemingway has retired from the legislature. He served from 2007-2014. Then he ran to replace Rep. Justin Miller, who was convicted of fraud.

The party nomination will now go to Stephanie Pitcher, who filed as an intra-party challenger. She will face Peter Kraus, a Republican, and David Else, an Independent American candidate.