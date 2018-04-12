× FrontRunner train hits UHP cruiser on tracks in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY – A FrontRunner train hit a Utah Highway Patrol car in Salt Lake City.

Utah Transit Authority Police were called about a woman walking on the FrontRunner train tracks near 200 S. and 600 W. just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

A UHP trooper was nearby and went to the scene.

UTA Police said the trooper was inside his patrol car when the train clipped the passenger side of his vehicle as he was driving east across the tracks.

No one was injured.