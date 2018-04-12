Enjoy delicious food while supporting a great cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The only thing better than eating good food? Giving back to an amazing non-profit while eating good food.

The Utah Valley University is holding a gala on April 27th in which the profits of the dinner goes to help treat congenital heart disease. Not only do you get a night out, but the students apart of the Culinary Arts Institute at UVU are able to showcase their learned skills and natural cooking talents to real customers.

While the event is sold out, you can still visit http://www.uvu.edu/culinaryarts for more information, find out how you can donate, or to see how you can enjoy their next fine dining experience.