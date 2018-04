COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah – An officer repaired an ill woman’s fence after vandals broke it in Cottonwood Heights.

A witness called 911 saying teens were filming themselves smashing through a home’s fence at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officer Braden Wyatt took the time to repair the woman’s fence when he arrived at the home near 7100 S. 3300 E.

Police said they are searching for suspects at this time.