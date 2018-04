× Water turned back on in Lehi after line break

LEHI, Utah – A water main break in east Lehi left about 200 homes without water Wednesday.

According to Lehi City spokesman Cameron Boyle, the water has been turned back on after a line broke near 760 N. 940 E.

Authorities said the break happened in the culinary line when crews were putting in a new pressurized irrigation line.

The Water Department is reporting a culinary main break in east Lehi. There will be an emergency shutoff affecting residents from approximately 760-900 North and 780-1060 East. Water will be shut off from 10 a.m. to approximately 12 p.m. Thank you for your patience. — Lehi City (@LehiCity) April 11, 2018