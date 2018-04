Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Great Salt Lake woodcarving club is the oldest active carving club in Utah. About 40 of them meet every Tuesday at Wheeler farm and create beautiful pieces of art out of wood. From statues to bobbleheads, there’s nothing these carvers can’t do. Check out the video to see what it takes to become a woodcarver and how you can get involved.

For more information, visit www.gslcarvers.com.