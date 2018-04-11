Recipe: Cranberry Chutney Turkey Sandwich

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Allen Baker of Craft Burger joined us today to show us how to make an amazing Cranberry Chutney that can be used in a Cranberry Turkey Sandwich. Talk about mouth-wateringly delicious. Check out the recipe below!

Craft Burger is participating in the 6th annual Ogden Restaurant Week from April 12 to April 21. This event includes 25 participating restaurants all within walking distance in historic downtown Ogden. It includes a two-course lunch for just $10 and a three-course dinner for just $17.

Each restaurant will have a fixed menu for Ogden Restaurant Week, but their original menus will also be available. Reservations are not necessary but are recommended to ensure you get your spot. If you're interested in participating in Ogden Restaurant Week, visit http://www.ogdenrestaurantweek.com for more information. You can also follow Ogden Restaurant Week on Facebook and Instagram for a chance to win some gift cards!

Cranberry Chutney

Ingredients:

1 whole red onion thinly sliced into rings.

1/2 cup dried cranberries.

1/2 cup Apple cider vinegar.

1/4 cup packed brown sugar.

1 whole cinnamon stick.

2 whole bay leaves

1 tsp allspice

Directions: