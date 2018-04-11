× Man shot in parking lot of Washington City Walmart

ST. GEORGE — A man was transported to the hospital early Wednesday morning after he was shot in the leg during an argument, after which the suspected shooter fled to Mesquite, Nevada, St. George News reports.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., officers, firefighters and EMT’s responded to a report of shots fired in the Washington City Walmart parking lot at 625 W. Telegraph Street, involving a man who reportedly suffered a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, a 30-year-old Washington City man who suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported by ambulance to Dixie Regional Medical Center to be treated for his wounds, Ed Kantor, Washington City Police spokesperson told St. George News Wednesday morning.

“They don’t believe the injury is life-threatening,” Kantor said.

