Kevin Spacey sex crimes case under review

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

The Los Angeles County District Attorney is reviewing a sex crimes case against Kevin Spacey, officials tell CNN.

The case was presented to prosecutors on April 5 by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, according to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles District Attorney.

No additional details about the allegations were made available.

An attorney for Spacey did not immediately return CNN’s request for comment.

The news comes nearly six months after Spacey was accused of making a sexual advance on actor Anthony Rapp when Rapp was only 14.

Rapp, now 46, shared his account of the alleged 1986 incident with a then-26-year-old Spacey in an interview with Buzzfeed back in October.

In response to the allegations, Spacey tweeted that he was “beyond horrified to hear [Rapp’s] story,” adding that he did not remember the encounter.

“But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

Days later, members of the “House of Cards” production staff detailed sexual harassment and an alleged instance of sexual assault to CNN.

Netflix cut ties with Spacey as a result of the allegations, a move that cost the streaming service roughly $39 million.

The next season of “House of Cards” is set to debut in fall, with Robin Wright leading the cast.

Story developing…