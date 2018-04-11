Fun and affordable things to do in Park City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Park City isn't just for celebrities and professional skiers. Rachel Buhler of Visit Park City gave us the low-down on all the fun and affordable things that Park City has to offer.

Park City Museum: Take a look back into the culture of silver mining and how Park City became what it is today.

Free Transit: Park City is the only mountain town in the United States that has a fleet of electric busses available. All throughout the city, you can access free transit any time of day. Enjoy the trolley on Main Street, the new Transit Center at Kimball Junction, and much more. Near the transit center, there's also a grocery store and three brand new restaurants.

Staycations: It's a great time to stay in Park City because once the ski mountains close, hotel rates really drop. It's the perfect time to plan for your next 'staycation' and enjoy Park City's luxury at its lowest rates of the year. Even book one of the towns awesome spas for a massage or skin care treatment.

Utah Olympic Park: Those still on a high after the PyongChang Olympic Games can see exhibits with memorabilia from the Salt Lake Games of 2002. You can even try out the Comet Bobsled on its original track.

