× Cache Co. middle school teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student

HYRUM, Utah — A teacher at South Cache Middle School in Hyrum has been booked into the Cache County Jail after he was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, Duane Behrmann is facing 13 counts of enticing a minor, a second-degree felony.

Behrmann taught history at South Cache Middle School, a staff directory listing on the school’s website said.

“There is no indication of any other victims at this time, but the investigation is ongoing,” a news release from the Sheriff’s Office said.