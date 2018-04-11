× Body found behind vacant Kmart identified as woman reported missing in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Authorities have identified a woman found deceased inside a drainage area behind the vacant Kmart in West Valley City.

According to West Valley City Police, the deceased has been identified as 43-year-old Cami Shepherd.

Shepherd’s remains were found April 6 by a survey crew hired by the new owners of the property. The Kmart has been vacant for more than a year.

Police say there has been an active missing person investigation for Shepherd since February 2 of this year. Family reported to police at that time that while it was not uncommon for them not to hear from her for extended periods, they were worried about her well-being.

While the deceased has been positively identified, further examination is required to determine the cause of death.

Shepherd was found floating in about four feet of water in a drainage overflow encasement behind the vacant Kmart.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.