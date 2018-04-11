Beauty Buzz: How to successfully self-tan

A tan can completely change your look and improve your confidence, but here in Utah, the sun is hard to come by for half the year. Self-tanner is a great way to get a little bit of color during the cold winter months while also not having to visit a tanning bed.
Not only that, but a nice tan can also make you look thinner as dark color absorbs light and gives you the illusion of being smaller. Whether it's a spray tan or a mist, they're also super quick and easy to do. We've got all the tips you need to get that gorgeous tan glow without ending up looking like an Oompa Loompa. Check 'em out.
- Exfoliate first to get all the dead skin off your body so that your tan will go on smoothly.
- Apply the tanner lightly to areas like elbows, ankles, knuckles and knees so that it doesn't get stuck too heavily in the cracks in those areas and look dirty or orange.
- Line your eyebrows and hairline with petroleum jelly to make it so that if you get color in those areas, it'll wipe right off.
- Apply the tanner with lotion or oil to help build your color into your skin.
- Wash your hands! This is key to any flawless and successful self-tan.
- Wait as long as possible to get dressed or get in bed. Remember the scene from the Adam Sandler Movie "Jack and Jill" where you see the outline of her body sweat on her bed sheets? If you don't wait long enough, that could be you.
- If you aren't a big fan of the smell of fake tanner, try to find one without the ingredient DHA. That is what gives it that strong potent smell and if you can smell it in the bottle, then you'll definitely be able to smell it on your body.
- To tan your face, try to find good tanning wipes or lotions mixed with tanners.
- Try glow products if you want something simple and not time-consuming. Most of them can be used just like your daily lotion. No exfoliating before, no hassle.
- If you start to streak or look orange, exfoliate and then start over. You can also dilute the tanners with lotion if it's too dark or try a different color.