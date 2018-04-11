Beauty Buzz: How to successfully self-tan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A tan can completely change your look and improve your confidence, but here in Utah, the sun is hard to come by for half the year. Self-tanner is a great way to get a little bit of color during the cold winter months while also not having to visit a tanning bed.

Not only that, but a nice tan can also make you look thinner as dark color absorbs light and gives you the illusion of being smaller. Whether it's a spray tan or a mist, they're also super quick and easy to do. We've got all the tips you need to get that gorgeous tan glow without ending up looking like an Oompa Loompa. Check 'em out.