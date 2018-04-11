× Audit stings Washington Co. Sheriff over donations, gift cards

SALT LAKE CITY — A new state audit stings the Washington County Sheriff’s Office over how it handles donations, gift cards and other finances.

The audit, made public on Wednesday, has already led to changes within the office, the Washington County Commission said in a letter to State Auditor John Dougall.

The audit found the sheriff’s office did not exercise appropriate levels of oversight of donations, gift cards, purchase cards and other finances.

Read the audit and Washington County’s response to it here: