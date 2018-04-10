Utah’s Senators question Facebook’s Zuckerberg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Congressional questioning of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took two forms exemplified by Utah's two Senators.

Senator Orrin Hatch asked questions about what steps might stop privacy breaches while Senator Mike Lee asked if Facebook itself censored political views.

Zuckerberg told Hatch he was open to working with Congress on sensible regulation, while he plans to continue offering a free service supported by ads.

"There will always be a version of Facebook that is free. It is our mission to bring the world closer together," Zuckerberg said, possibly signaling plans to offer paid versions of his social media platform.

Zuckerberg told Lee he understood concerns about political bias and he wanted to limit the kinds of prohibited content.

"In general it is our goal to allow people to have as much expression as possible," said Zuckerberg.