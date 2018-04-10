× UTA receives $2.6 million grant for clean fuels tech center

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) received a $2.6 million federal grant for the construction of the Salt Lake City Depot District Clean Fuels Tech Center.

The tech center’s goal is to expand public transportation services in the Salt Lake and Davis County areas, as well as increase UTA’s fleet of clean fuel buses.

The five-year search for federal funding resulted in the grant from the Federal Transit Administration.

The grant, combined with appropriations from the state of Utah provides sufficient funds for UTA to move forward with the next phase of the project.

UTA hopes that by expanding their clean fuel bus fleet, local jobs will be created, and public health will be improved.

$17 million has been invested in the Salt Lake Depot District Clean Fuels Tech Center so far. The center will repurpose an old railroad maintenance site and use it for development.