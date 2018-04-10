× Target announces planned opening of store near BYU

PROVO, Utah – Retail giant Target announced it is planning to open a store near BYU this fall.

The new store will be located at 1290 N. State St. in Provo. It will be approximately 26,100 square feet.

Merchandise will include apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, essentials and beauty assortment, dorm and apartment essentials, produce, grab-and-go items, snacks and meal solutions, portable technology products and entertainment accessories and more. Target will also offer order pickup at the new location.

Target did not release an exact date the store was scheduled to open.