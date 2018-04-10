× SLC Mayor to initiate first stage in water shortage plan

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski’s office has announced the decision to initiate the first stage of the city’s water shortage contingency plan.

According to a statement from Biskupski’s office, the first stage is a voluntary public education measure in response to a potential water shortage.

“At Stage 1, our goal is to send a message that everyone can help us avoid potential shortages this season and in future drought years by simply being mindful about their water use,” said Salt Lake City Public Utilities Director Laura Briefer in the statement from Biskupski’s office. “We are asking residents, businesses, and City departments to implement simple and cost-effective measures to conserve water.”

The five-stage plan is triggered when measurements of reservoir storage inflow and projected water supply levels and water demand indicate a water shortage.

Further stages in the contingency plan call for voluntary and mandatory actions to reduce water usage until conditions improve.

Salt Lake City residents are asked to ensure their sprinkler systems are working optimally, repair or replace faulty indoor faucets and fixtures and follow the suggestions on the city’s Garden Wise website.