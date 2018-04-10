Salt Lake County sues Big Pharma over opioid crisis

Please wait a moment for the video to load below.

SALT LAKE CITY – County leaders are filing a lawsuit against pharmaceutical giants over the opioid crisis.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams, District Attorney Sim Gill and Sheriff Rosie Rivera announced the lawsuit. They accuse pharmaceutical companies of downplaying the risk of addiction to opioids, even as they heavily marketed the drugs to patients.

County leaders alleged drug makers supplied nine out of every 10 Utahns with an opioid prescription. Gill alleged nearly half of all fatal opioid overdoses occurred in Salt Lake County (with 531 reported in 2014-2015).

It’s the latest lawsuit leveled by counties against “Big Pharma.” Summit and Tooele counties have announced lawsuits. Utah County has contemplated one. Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes has been pressured to bring a lawsuit on behalf of the state, but he has told FOX 13 he prefers working with a coalition of 42 other states on a massive piece of litigation.

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 and fox13now.com as info becomes available…