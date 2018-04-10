× Iron County Sheriff warns public of phone scam

IRON COUNTY, Utah – The Iron County Sheriff warned the public Tuesday of a phone scam that was circulating through the community.

According to a tweet made by the department, a person claiming to be Deputy Powell from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office was calling individuals and demanding that they pay a fine for warrants over the phone.

The sheriff’s office pointed out that they would never call members of the community to collect on warrants.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of this scam can contact the sheriff’s office at (435) 867-7500.