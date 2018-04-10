$1,000 reward offered after blow-dart attack of pet rabbit in Highland

HIGHLAND, Utah – The Humane Society of Utah (HSU) is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of individuals who allegedly shot a 2-month-old domestic rabbit with a dart.

The rabbit, named Buttons, was caught by two children at Highland Glen Park after noticing his injury.

The HSU and the Lone Peak Police Department were seeking to obtain information required to, “identify and charge whoever is responsible for this act of animal cruelty,” the HSU wrote.

Luckily, Buttons is recovering in his new home.

Anyone with information regarding who may be responsible for the shooting of Buttons is asked to contact Lone Peak Police Department at 801-756-9800.