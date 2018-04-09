West Jordan Police seek car burglary suspect

WEST JORDAN, Utah – The West Jordan Police Department asked the public for help identifying a man who allegedly burglarized a truck near 8200 S. 3800 W Saturday morning.

Police said the man stole tools from the truck and a jacket.

A home surveillance system captured a clear picture of the suspect. He appeared to be a white male in his mid 20’s or 30’s, wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the West Jordan Police Department at 801-840-4000, and reference case number 18H005268.